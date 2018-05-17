CAMAIR-Co to receive the first Dash8-Q400

Business in Cameroon | Today, May 16, 2018, Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co), the public airline company will receive one of the two Dash8-Q400 it leased from Abu Dhabi Aviation, according to reliable sources.

With this 70-seat plane, Cameroon will have six planes in its fleet (actually constituted of a Boeing B767-300, two Boeing B737 and two MA60).

With the Dash8-Q400 expected by the end of this year, the public airline company which is gradually recovering thanks to a recovery plan will be ready to boost its activities by launching two new destinations in Africa.