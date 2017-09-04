Cameroon 1 Nigeria 1 : Indomitable Lions hold Super Eagles

Cameroon held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Group B of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Moses Simon gave the visitors the lead in the first half but a second half penalty from Vincent Aboubakar means the Super Eagles need to wait a little longer before a berth in Russia can be sealed.

The West African giants were in high spirits heading to Yaoundé as coach Gernot Rohr started with the same XI that won 4-0 in Uyo. It was however the Indomitable Lions that started on the front foot, putting the visitors under early pressure.

Hugo Bross’ men had the chance to take the lead but Ikechukwu Ezenwa – who had a stormer in Uyo, did well to keep it out.

A setpiece opportunity was presented to Nigeria through Victor Moses – another outstanding player from the reverse game but his effort was cleared by Banana Yaya.

Cameroon continued to dominate possession but they just couldn’t make anything out of it with the Nigerian backline looking well organised.

The Eagles would get the lead in the 30th minute through Moses Simon – who connected with a Victor Moses delivery after a poor clearance from Cameroon, to blast a fierce shot home.

Ighalo had the chance to make it 2-0 after a nice piece of skill but he blasted the ball wide.

Cameroon tried to find the equaliser but nothing came through for them and this saw some of the local supporters leave the stadium in frustration.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions went into the break leading 1-0.

The Cameroonians continued to push hard in getting a goal back after the break but Nigeria defended in large numbers to clear all their threats.

Moses had a glorious chance to extend the Super Eagles lead but saw his effort hit the crossbar having made a meal of three Cameroonian defenders.

The Referee pointed to the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Ezenwa clashed with Djoum Arnaud. Vincent Aboubakar took the spot kick and tucked it into the middle of the net.

There was a moment of scare when Leon Balogun – who was solid all evening brought down Aboubakar in the penalty area but the referee waved play on. Cameroon began to pile the pressure from here and Ezenwa needed to be alert to keep out Aboubakar’s missile. The Super Eagles hanging on for their lives from this point.

1-1 was how in Yaoundé. The result sees Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points over Zambia who travel to take on Algeria on Tuesday. They will need to wait for the next game against Chipolopolo in October if they are to stand a chance of qualification.

For Cameroon their adventure is over as they have three points and won’t be able to catch up in their remaining games.

