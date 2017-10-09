Cameroon: Over 15,000 SMEs created in 2016

APA – Douala (Cameroon) A total of 15,219 companies were created in 2016 in Cameroon, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Crafts (MINPEESA), published on Saturday.

The statistical yearbook of this public administration says 15,219 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) created during the past year, represented an additional 1,845 SMEs compared to 2015.

In 2010, there were barely 712 new SMEs registered at the Center for Business Creation, a progress following the simplification of procedures and the creation of bodies to facilitate the creation of companies.

These include the Cameroonian SME Bank (BCPME) of the SME Promotion Agency and the PEA-Jeunes (Youth Agro-pastoral Entrepreneurship Promotion Program), the aim being to encourage young people become self-employed.

Craft is one of the most popular areas, with 6,973 companies listed in the municipalities over the past year.

Many start-ups have been created in line with topics as diverse as education, health, and agribusiness.

