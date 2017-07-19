Cameroon: 18 months to set up a cluster in the cotton-textile-clothing

FCfa 260 million. This is the figure on the agreement recently signed by the Cameroonian Ministry of Economy, and the firm Ligne Rouge Consulting, to set up a cluster in the cotton-textile-clothing sector in Cameroon.

This project, which will be completed in 18 months, we learned, will be structured around the private company Buetec, specialised in knitting, dyeing and the manufacture of clothes, and which is currently the leader in the promotional items market (t-shirts and polo shirts) in Cameroon.

The establishment of this cluster is part of the effort to revive the Cameroonian cotton-textile-clothing sector, which officially represents only 1% of the local clothing market, largely dominated by secondhand clothes and products imported from China and Europe.

Business in Cameroon