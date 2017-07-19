Cameroon: 18 months to set up a cluster in the cotton-textile-clothing

FCfa 260 million. This is the figure on the agreement recently signed by the Cameroonian Ministry of Economy, and the firm Ligne Rouge Consulting, to set up a cluster in the cotton-textile-clothing sector in Cameroon.
This project, which will be completed in 18 months, we learned, will be structured around the private company Buetec, specialised in knitting, dyeing and the manufacture of clothes, and which is currently the leader in the promotional items market (t-shirts and polo shirts) in Cameroon.
The establishment of this cluster is part of the effort to revive the Cameroonian cotton-textile-clothing sector, which officially represents only 1% of the local clothing market, largely dominated by secondhand clothes and products imported from China and Europe.
Here is a better way to save FCFA 260m (US$475,000). Suspend taxes on Ligne Rouge for X years. Require firm to earn savings from actual productivity. Give firm no cash, which could be misused to pay kick-backs, side-kicks and forward-kicks. At worst, firm may collect money and vamoose! Next require firm, if foreign including French, to partner with local firm.