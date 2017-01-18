Cameroon 2 – 1 Guinea-Bissau: FINAL – Africa Cup of Nations

- L’amitié Sino Gabonaise Libreville (GAB)18
- Jan 2017-20:00 Local time
- First stage – Group A
Check Also
Régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest: « Il n’y aura ni fédéralisme, ni sécession »
L’intégralité du propos liminaire du ministre de la Communication lors de son point de presse …
Good moral and a merited victory!
congrats to the lions ….they came from behind and snatched the win in a very good team effort . Our goals were well worked . The ball was flowing .very good game
We would have scored more if Aboubaker was such a match ball….Mohammed/Allah was not with him today,could have been replaced by Ekambi earlier or Zoua.First in the group.A draw in the next match is ok for the next round.
Vraiment chers compatriotes, nous tenons d’abord a remercier son Excellence le President Paul Biya pour cette victoire sur la Guinee Bissau.C’est lui qui a appelle le coach HUGO BROOS a la mi-temps pour les remplacements et les changements tactiques qui ont conduit a cette large victoire. Avec le President Paul Biya, le Cameroun avance vers l’emergence en 2035. Merci Grand Camarade!
good effort welldone the lions
well deserved victory, Cameroon played an entertaining football i have been wondering why NICOLOUS NKOULU has not been playing what happened? the guy showed why he is the big-man of defense!!!
Pour une fois depuis bien longtemps j ai vu ces gars jouer avec la rage et determination.
RELEASE SOUTHERN CAMEROONIANS. RELEASE THEM, RELEASE THE CONSORTIUM LEADERS. STOP FOOLING YOURSELVES WITH FOOTBALL TO MAKE THE WORLD THINK ALL IS WELL.