In Cameroon, Ahmed Abba sentenced to 10 years in jail

New York, April 24, 2017–A military court in Cameroon today sentenced Ahmed Abba, a correspondent for Radio France Internationale’s (RFI) Hausa service, to 10 years in prison and ordered him to make a payment of 55 million Central African francs (US$91,133) Abba’s lawyer Clément Nakong, told CPJ.
Abba, who has been held in pretrial detention for 635 days, was convicted of “non-denunciation of terrorism” and “laundering of the proceeds of terrorist acts,” last week. Nakong said that he will appeal Abba’s sentence within the 10 days set by the court.
“Ahmed Abba should never have been detained, prosecuted, and convicted for his journalism–let alone ordered to spend a decade behind bars,” said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal, in Johannesburg, South Africa. “This outrageous sentence signals the lengths that Cameroon authorities are willing to go to intimidate the media and thwart freedom of the press.”
It is a delicate balancing act that a trained journalist is called upon to play. To maintain his/her credibility s/he does everything to protect the confidentiality of news sources, often at the risk of his/her life.
RFI Hausa service correspondent, Ahmed Abba was first charged with apology of terrorism, a charge which carried the death sentence upon conviction. This was later changed to laundering of terrorism products (blanchiment des produits de terrorisme) and failure to denounce terrorist acts. Considering the mitigating circumstances of a primary delinquence, the judges settled on 10
year jail term. While it would be erroneous to trivialize court proceedings, it is equally important to weigh carefully the decision to treat in a rather cavalier manner the death penalty facing citizens whose only crime is the offering of constructive criticisms to improve governance. Over the past one year, charges of terrorism the death penalty became the zeitgeist of our Republic, discombobulating our many partners in development. During the Falklands war, PM Margaret Thatcher berated BBC journalists for alluding to Argentina versus Britain instead of “us” but did not prosecute them!!!!!