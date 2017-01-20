The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium Call for Greater Self-Discipline.

Press Briefing: A Call for Greater SELF-DISCIPLINE -\u00a0Released on Tuesday, 17th January 2017 \r\n\r\n[Click on the link above to access the document]\r\n\r\n
VIOLENCE IS COUNTERPRODUCTIVE TO THE ANGLOPHONE CAUSE:
PLEASE IN THE NAME OF GOD ZERO VIOLENCE.
Violence wii destroy our case against Paul Biya at the ICC.
Use your precious time to collect evidence of the crimes against humanity by the Gestapos of LRC and send to the diapora.
The writer and other West Cameroonians will Transfer them to Holland.
West Cameroonians have a Problem with the rulers of LRC and not children,citizens of LRC .
So do not beat children even those of Paul Biya. Do not beat the citizens of LRC.
West Cameroonians in the Diaspora will use the ICC and other channels to defeat LRC.
ALUTA CONTINUA VICTORIA ASCERTA
“Remember that all through history, there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they seem invincible. But in the end, they always fall. Always.” Mahatma Gandhi.
Hitler, Mussolini, Mobutu, Ghadaffi, Camproare, etc corroborate this School of thought.
Biya can never be an exception to this golden rule.
It is Not a Question of “IF”, but “WHEN”.
Please we do not need to be apologetic to anyone for it is well documented for the word to see that we have acted with tremendous restrain in the face of an onslaught of barbaric treatment. Sometimes you need to make your enemy understand that you are not going to be a punching bag for ever. While Southern Cameroonians were heeding the call from our Leaders, what gives some the right to think provocation is inconsequential?