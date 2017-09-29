Cameroon Anglophone regions to shut Nigeria border over protests

YAOUNDE, Sept 28 (Reuters) – The government of one of Cameroon’s Anglophone regions ordered its border with Nigeria closed this weekend in response to calls by activists for protests to demand more rights for the country’s English-speaking minority.
The move on Thursday represents an escalation in a crackdown on months of protest spurred by complaints about political and economic discrimination in the Anglophone regions of the predominantly Francophone country.
Security forces killed six protesters and arrested hundreds of others following calls for reforms by lawyers and teachers last year, and the internet was shut down in Anglophone regions from January to April.
The Anglophone regions have strong ties to eastern Nigeria, and authorities may fear that allowing the border to remain open during protests offers the demonstrators a rear base and makes it harder to maintain order.
Anglophone activists have called for renewed protest on Sunday after thousands took to the streets last week, with some hoisting separatist flags.
In a statement, Southwest region’s governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, said the border would be closed from 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) Friday until 7 a.m. Monday “following persistent threats of destabilisation through manipulation by individuals acting from outside the national territory.”
The order also banned inter-city transportation, gatherings of more than four people in public locations and all port activity during that same period.
It was not clear whether similar restrictions would be imposed in Northwest, Cameroon’s other Anglophone region.
The unrest has presented a fresh challenge to the government of President Paul Biya, which has faced international criticism for its response to the demonstrations.
In a statement on Thursday, a U.N. spokesman said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply concerned about tensions ahead of Sunday’s demonstrations and urged the government to address the grievances of English speakers.
“The Secretary-General supports upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon and urges all parties to refrain from acts that could lead to an escalation of tension and violence,” the statement said.
The country’s linguistic divide harks back to the end of World War One, when the League of Nations divided the former German colony of Kamerun between the allied French and British victors.
After independence in 1960, the English-speaking part opted to join French Cameroon instead of Nigeria. (Reporting by Anne-Mireille Nzouankeu and Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Leslie Adler)
Those who are hoping for UN to support separation should rethink after reading the UN Sec General’s comments in this article. Make dem stop fo di mislead people say UN this UN that. Federation is the most attainable solution to this issue. That’s why those separatist leaders have gone to the U.K. n UN and can’t say precisely what they were told to do after such meetings, they were advised to persue dialogue is my guess.
@sawapikin only dialogue can solve this problem.
@Sawapikin
Pls be informed that YES it is the UN’s role not to separate but to unite. The UN never gives independence, it only recognizes independence, my brother. We do not expect the UN to give S Cameroon independence. It is, however, their role to recognize the independence of S Cameroon.
Dialogue would have worked magic when all this stuff started some 10 months ago. That magic solution was ignored until now that it has become irrelevant. Have you asked yourself why LRC has suddenly gained interest in dialogue. Water don pass garri ma brother. Everyone likes unity, but unity that disadvantages one party is not acceptable.
do we discuss here just to satisfy ourselves? I think it is to share ideas and learn from what we don’t know from one another. Let’s be honest. Do you know that the government has the tools to use force and will only be condemed by unbinding UN Resolution? Do you know any Person who has been sentenced to death by the ICC? Any attempt on the 1st will be crushed with impunity by the government. I am sure you will and your Family members will not dare out on the 1st of october. I my friends and Family will not. Just being honest. Those who want to risk should move on. How many secessionist in the Diaspora have travelled home? Do you know the instructions they give their relatives through back channels. Wish good luck fo an Independent state. The Story will be different on the 2nd.
No people ever won their freedom from the comfort on linen straddled sofas. The people of Southern Cameroons are no exception. Therefore talking about repression is not new. We have been repressed for years. But the time has come!
The Cameroun government has continuously missed the point. They can send in their entire battalions and most sophisticated weapons, and even crush (as you say) the entire populations of the North and South West provinces; that will not represent victory. I don’t know how familiar you are with the history of repressive regimes around the world. They never lasted forever. They last for a while, not forever. I also wonder if you have any idea of what the racist regime in then South Africa was like? But it ended up crumbling. Does that mean something to You?
I concur with your analysis brother
Van one dialogue with those crooks in Yaounde, if that was possible it means logic and reasoning prevail, had that been the case we would not had got to this.
Well, you don’t know the historyt. The fact is that we are not legally united because LRC has refused to sign a union treaty. If you are not a member of a family, how do you share in their wealth?
To force a Treaty, I have sued Britain and LRC to the British High Court to prove that we are united legally and asking the court to order LRC to terminate its illegal occupation and annexation. You cannot say you are married without seeing the parents of the woman and without registering the mariage with the authorities. my email [email protected]
If LRC refuses to obey, Britain will take LRC to the international court of Justice , where they will loose because there is no union agreement.
The secretary general is new on the job and doesn’t know this history and when he will, he will change
I will do myself injustice should I ignore to comment. I bet majority of those in the diaspora advocating aggressive protest have been careful to advise their friends and families on how to avoid partaking.
Before you go any further, I’m Kumba born and bred, I call at least 4-5 times a day and quite frankly there isn’t much fuss as some people are blowing up via their keyboard. We all have a duty to be honest and stop racketeering from those less better off back home.
Anglophone Cameroon has hundreds of fantastic business moguls, I don’t hear many of them coming out in support of the situation or protesting, but rather taking advantage, quite frankly manipulation of our frustrated, less privileged youths. There is nothing but the fear to lose your comfortable lifestyle
prohibiting any true believer from leading this struggle from the front. There are those that will question the huge following of a so called “man of God” while others can clearly see beyond their fakery. We should not take advantage of blind loyalty.
Yes there are issues with the administration, with the system and yes I do not have nor do I know the solution. I am however convinced the current strategy is doomed to fail, with a hefty price – lives. We ought to be more responsible, yes absolutely hold the current administration to account, to ransom but not at the detriment of innocent lives.
“….and yes I do not have nor do I know the solution”.
THEN SHUT UP @ LAws!
Your likes are the reason we are in this crisis!
And your point exactly? WoW! Thanks for the mind blogging contribution. Very information. The human race and especially your family must be so proud of you.
Clearly Cameroon does not require a geographical separation but an ideological separation from bullies and trolls with nothing to offer to the debate.
I refuse to bring myself to your utmost standard, I still have some active brain cells left. I will not be exchanging pleasantry with you. Have a great life.
@Laws
An Person who disagrees with you is simply pretending. Cameroon remain indivisible.
@laws these are the kind of comments I like to read I can read them all day long without getting tired Thanks again for your Wise opinion.
We don’t want more rights,we want out can’t you guys understand?we are tired of the damn lrc and journalist like you who can’t report it as it is.
And point of correction we have no ties to eastern nigeria and we will never have,we are Ambazonians.we turned our backs to Enugu many years ago and it’s time to do same to lrc.long live to the peace loving people of Ambazonia.
As a reminder, Mandela and the ANC, fought for more than 30 years and
during which time, many things happened, including this same UN and
others, calling it a terrorist organization.
Today, that same Mandela, remains their source of gratification.
Our struggle, is just months old and the efforts have gained much grounds.
Only moroons, can be fooled to not acknowledge all this.
you are right,Mandela was not fighting for separation,he was fighting for common right,good governance,equal right.
we have to fight for federation,
This forum is good enough for us to organise ourselves in order to rechannel the struggle back to where it started with the consortium leader for achievable goals.
Our quietness have been a breeding ground for all this fake scnc ideology.
I have my family in the south west and like them many other people who only wanted to live in peace. Today who is going to suffer? all those who have never asked anyone to fight for them and ,the illusions sellers will continue to live quietly in Europe and in the USA with their children in school. All those who call themselves leaders of the region who voted for them? what investments have they already made in the region to participate in the well being and development of the region? what is certain is that 80% of the troublemakers are bamenda, especially those bensikiners. Ashao pikin them
“After independence in 1960, the English-speaking part opted to join French Cameroon instead of Nigeria.”
This is the last line of the write up and it exposes how ignorant our francophones brothers are on the history of Cameroon
Whats gonna be, gonna be, what goes up must come down. and there is nothing our comments can do about it. My only advice to you all is, pray that the will of God be done.
The will of God is that Southern Cameroon should be free and it most bee free
Which God and when? After burning institutions of the church you are now talking about. On Sunday you will know that you have been worshiping the wrong God.
True talk bro. Almighty Father stands for unity and not secession. But he will allow secession to happen when the rulers fail to seek His Face in governance. I hope President Biya and his government are seeking God’s face right now. the people’s dignity must be restored. Else, secession will come
Which god do you worship? Do you Joe many times God broke up the kingdom is Isreal because of their evil ways? Till today 10 tribes are still lost!
THE NEED FOR A PERMANENT DIALOGUE is NOW- closing the borders with Nigeria means nothing! The LR is making the same mistakes over and over again and the consequences shall be grave for everyone, I swear
Political scientists will tell u the difference between legality and legitimacy.Acoording to the Cameroon constitution of today,Biya is the legal president of the people from NW and SW,but he is illegitimate becos the people from NW and SW do not take orders from his gov’t.Meanwhile,Sesekou Ayuk Tabe Julius is the illegal president of the people from SW and NW,but remains the legitimate president because he is the one that that the people from NW and SW has accepted and recognised.Except Biya ones to say that the opinion of the people from NW and SW does not count.Becos,if it counts,he would call Sesekou for dialogue rather than playing this ”one and indivisible Cameroon” and terrorist politics,becos that will only put him into more trouble.
true talk
That looks like a fairy tale but true.What a dramatic twist of events.Just to add…this gangster regime,just wondering if they have any communication channel through which they vehicule their message.The nganakoh Issa Chiroma on bbc at 5 pm said…no orders of border closure with Nigeria is in place.Meanwhile…the colonial governor says it is an order from le plus haute autorite..hahaha.Who is ruling the anglophone region.The hand writing is on the wall.
I pray that God should touch the heart of both parties (secessionists and the govt) so that they learn that in dialogue we compromise to reach an agreement. Secessionists should accepts federation different from two states (e.g. 5 or 10 states federation). The fate of this nation cannot be determined by two regions alone. The govern should be able to let go the present dictatorial strong states managed by “messiahs” who know nothing about Christ. This is the only prerequisite for genuine dialogue.