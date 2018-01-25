Cameroon announces mapping for green jobs

APAnews | The Cameroonian government Wednesday announced the establishment of a national mapping scheme aimed at creating 108,000 jobs over the next three years.
The scheme is under the purview of Promotion of Green Jobs Program (PPEV).
The initiative, led by the ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (MINEFOP) and which aims primarily to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in line with the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP).
It is the first concrete step taken by the Cameroonian authorities to put into practice President Paul Biya’s COP 21 commitment.
The minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Zacharie Perevet, said that it “looked necessary to develop a nomenclature and mapping of green jobs for the PPEV to be better operationalized.”
The firm selected for the mapping will be responsible for preparing an identification paper of activities pertaining to the green economy, identifying the relevant green jobs to be cultivated and those already created.
Operationalized? What is that supposed to be?
Government ought to abandon the quixotic idea of trying to be the main employer. Let the private sector do what it is better placed to do. Provide the oversight and a safe, peaceful environment, Mr. Government.
it is not possible to build and economy almost fromù scratch by fabricating salaried workers who are nothing but a laibility.an economy is build by creating ambitious captains of industry capable of working 20 hours a day to kick start their production units.the force of an economy depends on how many solid globally respected industries it has.not docile poastors or imams selling the dream of fictive paradise heaven to ignorant youths.the dream of a young child in a camaerrponian city is to capture a goverment job.but no gioverment worker will ever be rich.