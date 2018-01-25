Cameroon announces mapping for green jobs

APAnews | The Cameroonian government Wednesday announced the establishment of a national mapping scheme aimed at creating 108,000 jobs over the next three years.

The scheme is under the purview of Promotion of Green Jobs Program (PPEV).

The initiative, led by the ministry of Employment and Vocational Training (MINEFOP) and which aims primarily to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in line with the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP).

It is the first concrete step taken by the Cameroonian authorities to put into practice President Paul Biya’s COP 21 commitment.

The minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Zacharie Perevet, said that it “looked necessary to develop a nomenclature and mapping of green jobs for the PPEV to be better operationalized.”

The firm selected for the mapping will be responsible for preparing an identification paper of activities pertaining to the green economy, identifying the relevant green jobs to be cultivated and those already created.