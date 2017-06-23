Cameroon army, gendarmerie to recruit 7,000

Cameroon will from August this year recruit 7000 persons to beef up the army and the gendarmerie, a statement issued by the ministry of Defence and seen by APA on Friday announced.According to the communiqué signed by Defence minister Joseph Beti Assomo, 5,000 new recruits will join the ranks of the army as soldiers, while another 2000 are to be recruited as paramilitary officers in a move to reinforce the safety of Cameroonians.

The recruitment will take place after tests throughout the country under the coordination of regional military officials, the statement said, adding that candidates must be aged between 18 and 25, show good morality and be physically fit for the job.

Over the last three years, more than 10,000 young people have been enrolled in the national defence forces, a massive recruitment informed by the need to address the threat posed on Cameroon by the Nigerian terrorist sect Boko Haram.

Journal du Cameroun