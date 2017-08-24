Cameroon bans 61 non-regularized schools

APA–Douala (Cameroon) Sixty-one non-regularized schools offering technical and general secondary education in Cameroon have been shut down with immediate effect.

A decree by the minister of Secondary Education, Jean-Ernest Massina Ngalle Bibehe on Thursday confirmed that the schools in question will not open for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The closures resulted from the flouting of legal procedures for the establishment of schools after a report by an investigative panel for the identification, monitoring, and evaluation of private secondary schools, the ministerial decree explained.

Most of the 61 banned schools belong to the private education system, some of them without the official authorization to operate.

Other schools are accused of being “dangerous for learners, not complying with regulations already in force”, or being located near structures not suitable for schooling.

However, if in the meantime the schools meet the requirements outlined by the academic authorities in Cameroon, the ban will be lifted.

One month before schools reopen across the country, the Education ministry has urged parents to be more vigilant and avoid taking their children to underground schools.

