Cameroon Beat DR Congo In AFCON Friendly

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in an international friendly game on Thursday.
The game was part of preparations for Cameroon and DR Congo ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which kicks off this month.
Two goals in each half from Ambroise Oyongo on 54 minutes and Christian Bassogog on 66 minutes secured the win for Cameroon.
Cameroon are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso at this year’s AFCON.
At the last AFCON in Equatorial Guinea in 2015 Cameroon crashed out at the group stage.
As usual wins all friendlies and cant qualify out of the group or comes out last in the group stage. La republique, what a waste.
Why do you care ? See how pained this Biafrais is ? Abeg go and create your Ambazonia federation and team . Your points are irrelevant,in fact one wonder what you punks are still doing on a Cameroonian forum , no brain to create an Ambazonia.com ?
Maybe this forum was created by your dad.if not then shut up and mind ur business
Born slaves I wasn’t expecting something different to be honest , here are the people who can not create their own forum or platform,yet want to rule themselves. Parasites . Not my father but my brother . Yours wouldn’t even know what to do with a key
All Anglophones UNITE.
We have to abandon this God forsaken La Republique Du Cameroun.
La Republique Du Cameroun is cursed nation with thieves and robbers as rulers.
Our only way out is COMPLETE SEPARATION.
DEAD or alive we must have our freedom.
Long live free southern Cameroon. Long live freedom. Dead to La Republique Du Cameroun.
Ah ah some people won’t sleep well tonight ?
Algeria Mahrez has been named as African player of the Year.