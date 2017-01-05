Cameroon Beat DR Congo In AFCON Friendly

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in an international friendly game on Thursday.

The game was part of preparations for Cameroon and DR Congo ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which kicks off this month.

Two goals in each half from Ambroise Oyongo on 54 minutes and Christian Bassogog on 66 minutes secured the win for Cameroon.

Cameroon are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Gabon, Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso at this year’s AFCON.

At the last AFCON in Equatorial Guinea in 2015 Cameroon crashed out at the group stage.

Complete Sports Nigeria