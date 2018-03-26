Home / English / Cameroon beats Kuwait 3-1 in int’l friendly [+video]

KUWAIT, March 25 (KUNA | ) — Kuwait national football team lost to Cameroon 3-1 in an international friendly held at Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait on Sunday.

The first half ended with Cameroon leading by 2-0, and Kuwait’s attempts on the Cameroonian goalkeeper were fruitless.

Yusuf Nasser succeeded in getting the ball from the Cameroonian defender and pass it to Yaqoub Al-Tararwa who scored Kuwait’s sole goal in the second half.

Cameroon then added their third goal to finish the clash in their favor.

Before the encounter, former Arabi club and national team goalkeeper Ahmad Jassem was honored for his service in and off the field.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Youth Khaled Al-Roudhan.

