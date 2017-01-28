Mane Misses Penalty As Cameroon Eliminate Senegal

Africa Cup of Nations – Quarterfinal
Result: Senegal 0 (4)-(5) 0 Cameroon
Date: 28 January 2017
Venue: Stade de Franceville
Cameroon advanced to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Senegal 5-4 on penalties on Saturday.
The Lions of Teranga dominated the possession in the opening 15 minutes, but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.
Cameroon, meanwhile, were on the back foot for most of the first half and never really looked like threatening Fabrice Ondoa’s goal.
Unfortunately, Cameroon seemed happy to sit back and soak up the pressure without showing any attacking intent in the opening 45 minutes.
However, neither nation registered an effort on target as the score remained goalless at the halftime break.
The Indomitable Lions opted for a change at the start of the second half as Jacques Zoua replaced Karl Ekambi.
The first real opening of the game arrived after 54 minutes as Mane picked out Mame Biram Diouf, who headed straight at Ondoa.
Abdoulaye Diallo came to Senegal’s rescue in the 67th minute, as he produced a fine save to keep out Benjamin Moukandjo’s effort from 10-yards out.
Neither side could break the deadlock in the closing stages, despite Senegal late push in the final 15 minutes, forcing the clash into extra-time.
Senegal squandered a number of chances in extra-time and the game was to be decided by a penalty shoot-out, where Cameroon triumphed 5-4.
Where are all the nay sayers of this Forum????? La Republic Won
In the end of each struggle, it is never about who has the most weapons. Who has the most money. Who has the most talent. Who has the most skills.
As important as all of those might be, it always comes down to who has God on his side. This is why no smart human being will EVER bet against Cameroon!
On a gagné,
Allez dire,
Allez vous pendre!
Congrats lions. A pretty balanced game with a slight dominance for Senegal but the victory of the lions is okay.
Cameroon the chosen country.
The blessed land.
Time to hang self if not happy with that result
La Republic Du Cameroon with the Help of a few Abazonians win Again.Brovo to the bozs but above all Fabrice Onduoa has proved that he is Ready for the Job of National Team Number 01
with the help of a few ambazonians right? Hahahahahahaha!!
Many of you predicted Cameroon will not even have the courage to come out of the locker room for the first game. Here we are, at the semifinals.
Cameroon whom many “experts” predicted had no chance, at this point in time, at the very worse, will be one of the top 4 of this competition.
Not too long ago, our gazelles destroyed everything put on their way. It literally took a bunch of Nigerian transsexuals to eventually stop us.
I have told you people this time and time again. Never bet against Cameroon. Only a mad man will be against god’s greatest creation.
We are the chose children of the almighty.
We are blessed
We will never surrender
We will never apologize
We will continue on our God giving destiny of leaders in Africa.
Cameroon, the beautiful
Cameroon, the shiny city on the hill
Cameroon the promised land,
Thank you lord, we are your proud children, thank you.
Cameroon oye!
Cameroon oye!
Cameroon oye!
Mboutmen them blabla, shame go kill wuna . Abazombia my blackasss! Na so wuna go always remain behind. Bravo les gars. Bosco, i love abazombia where wuna dey with Senegal 5?
The national team has nothing to do with politics.i hail them my support though from English speaking area.
Congratulations to the lions.
Vive ma république. Great Lions Great team
La Republic has broken many hearts here. Bravo to the lions. Hope they do a “Portugal.”
Les testicules des biafrais sont en train de gonfler. La bièrre sera surement amère dans leur bouche. Heuresement, tousles tireurs étaient FRANCOPHONES. ALLEZ VOUS FAIRE PENDRE SI CA VOUS GENE.
Biya a encore prouvé qu‘il peut gagner un cinquième trophé continental.
Biya should not steal this victory. Because it’s solely ours.
God Bless Kamerun.
French cameroon might have won but you wont beat egypt or ghana, two more targets of obstruction, no where to hide or run. You know you guys will never beat egypt na …..lol….your elimination is coming. so enjoy the smooth sea, the elimination waves are on the way.
First half Senegal was the best team but then Cameroon took over and deserved this victory. Where are all those racist now who did not want a white pig for coach? You still want to exchange him for the coach of Senegal because he is black. He made a completely new team with young boys. He deserves all respect. Next time before having a big mouth you better check on Wikipedia who is Hugo Broos. He played 24 games for the national team of Belgium, played 351 games for RSC Anderlecht (best team of Belgium), 161 games for Club Brugge (second best team in Belgium), 4 times Belgium Champion, played 3 Europa Cup II finals and won 2 of them,…..As coach he won 3 times the Belgian Championship. But hey, he comes from the same country as butcher Leopold II. So maybe you should sack him for this? By the way huge congrats to Ondua, the way he stopped that penalty was World Class. If you like it are not, Cameroon has not played good like this since years.