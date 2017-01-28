Mane Misses Penalty As Cameroon Eliminate Senegal [+video]

Africa Cup of Nations – Quarterfinal

Result: Senegal 0 (4)-(5) 0 Cameroon

Venue: Stade de Franceville

Cameroon advanced to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Senegal 5-4 on penalties on Saturday.

The Lions of Teranga dominated the possession in the opening 15 minutes, but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

Cameroon, meanwhile, were on the back foot for most of the first half and never really looked like threatening Fabrice Ondoa’s goal.

Unfortunately, Cameroon seemed happy to sit back and soak up the pressure without showing any attacking intent in the opening 45 minutes.

However, neither nation registered an effort on target as the score remained goalless at the halftime break.

The Indomitable Lions opted for a change at the start of the second half as Jacques Zoua replaced Karl Ekambi.

The first real opening of the game arrived after 54 minutes as Mane picked out Mame Biram Diouf, who headed straight at Ondoa.

Abdoulaye Diallo came to Senegal’s rescue in the 67th minute, as he produced a fine save to keep out Benjamin Moukandjo’s effort from 10-yards out.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the closing stages, despite Senegal late push in the final 15 minutes, forcing the clash into extra-time.

Senegal squandered a number of chances in extra-time and the game was to be decided by a penalty shoot-out, where Cameroon triumphed 5-4.

Soccer Laduma