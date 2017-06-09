Cameroon bishop was murdered, autopsy confirms

Autopsy results have confirmed that Bishop Jean-Marie Benoit Balla of Bafia, Cameroon, was the victim of murder, not a suicide.

Bishop Balla, whose body was discovered in a river on June 2, was “tortured and brutally murdered,” according to an autopsy report.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive for the bishop’s killing. However, there are suspicions that his death may be linked to that of Father Armel Collins Ndjama, a seminary rector in the Bafia diocese, who was found dead at his home last month.

