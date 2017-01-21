Cameroon boss Hugo Broos points finger at FIFA for Joel Matip delay

The Reds defender was at the centre of a row between the Reds, FIFA and the Cameroon Federation and missed the games against Manchester Untied and Plymouth as it rumbled on

Cameroon boss Hugo Broos has said he respects Joel Matip’s decision to shun the Africa Cup of Nations – and pointed the finger at FIFA for the defender’s ineligibility for Liverpool .

The classy centre-back had missed two games for the Reds due to an ongoing complaint from the Cameroon national side , who were unhappy at Matip’s decision to rule himself out of participation at AFCON this month.

Liverpool had been waiting on clarification from world governing body FIFA, and the issue resulted in Matip missing games against both Manchester United and Plymouth, despite returning to fitness after injury.

Broos has said that he accepts that Matip had no intention of playing in the tournament, and shifted the blame on to FIFA for the continued red tape surrounding the Reds star’s availability for Jurgen Klopp.

“I’m very happy that this problem is solved and he can play again for Liverpool,” Broos is quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He made the decision not to come with us to the African Cup.

“I respect his decision but I also think the Cameroon Federation had to do what it has done because they are the FIFA rules and it’s too easy to say ‘no, I don’t come’.

“But this problem is solved. For me, there is no problem any more and I still hope, as I have done since I was coach of Cameroon, that he will come back and play with us again.”

Matip’s proud record of never being on the losing side for the Reds was ended on Saturday as he featured in the dying embers as an emergency striker as Klopp’s men slipped to a shock 3-2 defeat to struggling Swansea at Anfield.

The defeat to Paul Clement’s Swans ended a year-long unbeaten streak at Anfield, and Matip is now free to be considered for Wednesday night’s ELF Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.