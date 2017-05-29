Cameroon boss warns Clinton Njie

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has put Clinton Njie on notice, warning the forward that indiscipline could ruin his career.

Njie was a notable omission when Broos announced his squad for their first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

Broos offered a ringing endorsement of Njie’s qualities with a football but warned that he needs to show discipline to be part of his squad.

“Njie Clinton is not here because of poor discipline,” said Broos when asked to explain the player’s exclusion from the squad.

“He is a good player with many qualities as we saw during the preparation games before the Africa Cup of Nations against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

“But 10 days later during the first [Nations Cup] game against Burkina Faso and also Guinea Bissau he was [playing] at only 50 percent.”

The Belgian warned Njie, who plays his club football for Marseille in France’s top flight, that indiscipline could cost him his international career.

“He must change his attitude and put in the work required if he is to turn the qualities he possesses into success at the top level.

“Even Ronaldo or Messi are always working hard; him thinking that he’s the best doesn’t work, it doesn’t work in Marseille either.

“He is more on the bench than on the field of play. He is a player with the qualities to play in Marseilles; it is his responsibility because he is not playing.

“I said this already to him in Gabon. I hope he will understand because he is a good player.”

The Indomitable Lions are currently in camp as they prepare to face Morocco on 10 June before travelling to Russia for the Fifa Confederations Cup.

