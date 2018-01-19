Home / English / Cameroon budgets CFA200 billion for social welfare fund

Cameroon budgets CFA200 billion for social welfare fund

APAnews | The budget for this year’s running of the National Social Security Fund (CNPS) in Cameroon amounts to CFA200 billion, the gazette announced on Thursday.

According to the decree published in the gazette, the budget for the National Social Welfare Fund for the year has been approved and made enforceable.

With this endowment, CNPS should continue its transformation through not only the intensification of the digitization of the processes, but also the improvement in the social coverage of all affiliated people.

