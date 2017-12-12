Cameroon to build four highways by 2025

APAnews | Cameroon is engaging in the construction of four highways by 2025, three of which are currently under construction and another in feasibility study, the Ministry of Public Works said Monday.

The highways to serve political and economic capitals Yaoundé and Douala is under construction over a distance of 2015 km. For the moment 60 km have been made on this section which will allow rallying quite quickly the two cities.

Due to the problems of clearing rights of way, social unrest and other delays in the payment of accounts, the Chinese company China First Highway Engineering (CFHE) believes that the contractual deadline for completion of construction will not be respected.

The other highway between Yaoundé and Nsimalen is already being drawn through an exchange which twenty kilometers aims to streamline the optimal service to Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport.

For its part, the Kribi-Lolabe motorway in the South region is on track with a progress rate of 66.22 percent.

It should serve the port of Kribi located about thirty kilometers from the seaside city.

The fourth project concerning the Douala-Limbé motorway is in its feasibility studies phase.

The group Egis International / Egis Cameroon was awarded lot 2 to carry out the feasibility studies and preliminary draft for the construction of the 70 km long motorway.

After this first phase, the second stage concerns the realization of studies for the construction of three motorways in the country.