Cameroon: CFA3.5bln earmarked for new medical waste treatment plant

APA – Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon will invest CFA3.5 billion in the construction of a treatment plant for the management of hazardous hospital wastes, officials from the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Planning (MINEPAT) told APA Wednesday.

For the first phase of the project, 25 health districts across the country are to be covered with the aim of enabling them to better manage hospital wastes which constitute a public emergency.

Hospital officials say it is an “important project which beyond the amount allocated, reminds the nation that this waste must be given special treatment.”

Hazardous medical waste results from the activities in health facilities, hospitals and other centres.

They are generally classified into two main categories, depending on their degree of severity.

There are medical wastes comparable to those form households, such as packaging, which means that there is no direct risk to human health and the environment.

The other is waste that poses the risk for infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the treatment of wastes by incineration at a minimum of 800°c.

