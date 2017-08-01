Cameroon: CFA400bln earmarked for decentralization scheme

APA – Douala (Cameroon) Funds put at the disposal of municipalities by the Cameroonian government as part of its decentralization policy amount to CFA400 billion, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Devolution (MINATD) disclosed on Monday.

It made the disclosure on the occasion of a forum held as part of the 6th Exhibition of Government Action (SAGO).

It said the monies cover the last seven years after the government decided to allocate them to municipalities since 2010, a date that heralded the transfer of powers to decentralized entities.

However, according to Emile Andze Andze, the President of Cameroon’s United Towns and Cities (CVUC) such funds are insufficient to stimulate local development.

Andze speaking as a spokesperson for the forum said “the Achilles heel of decentralization today is its financing. And our plea is clear. We have asked that the state budget of Cameroon be 10 percent per year for local development. This advocacy has been going on for decades. Instead, the government has given us 10 percent of its budget, i.e. CFA400 billion since 2010 “.

Taking into account the difficulty of municipalities in Cameroon to generate funds, the official said it was time the government began providing CFA400 billion every year for their local operation.

This figure is relativized by the CVUC president on the grounds that “if we distribute these amounts between 374 municipalities in seven years, we will see that this is not enough to prop up local development, which entails providing water, energy, schools and health centers.”

