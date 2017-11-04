Cameroon-Chad electricity interconnection project starts

APA-Yaounde (Cameroon) The Cameroonian minister of Environment, Wildlife Conservation and Sustainable Development, Nana Aboubakar Djalloh on Friday announced the holding of public hearings from 6 to 11 November, as part of the assessment of the environmental and social impact of the electricity interconnection project between Cameroon and Chad.

The hearings to “seek public consent in the project”, will be held in eight Far-North areas bordering Chad.

According to the African Development Fund (ADF) and African Development Bank Group, the main funder of the project, the Cameroon-Chad interconnection line is seen in the energy exchange scheme between the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) as one of the most important infrastructure to be set up for energy exchanges within this area.

This project includes the section Ngaoundere-Maroua (Cameroon)-N’Djamena (Chad) of some 700 kilometers, as well as the Maroua (Cameroon)-Mogrom-N’Djamena (Chad) section covering some 250 kilometers, and the rural electrification component along the corridors of the transmission lines.

It also includes the rehabilitation of the Lagdo hydroelectric power plant, and the construction of the Bini hydroelectric power station at Warak (Cameroon), plus the construction of high voltage transmission lines and the related works.

APAnews