Cameroon City Shuts Down Over Language Issue

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON —
The streets were empty Monday in the Cameroonian city of Bamenda, as residents honored a call to strike over the increasing use of French in English-speaking parts of the country.
A client and her attorney argue outside a courthouse in Bamenda as bystanders listen in. The client, Ashu Gerorgette, wants her lawyer to defend her in court, after she was accused of illegally occupying a piece of land she inherited from her father.
But the attorney refuses, citing the ongoing strike by Cameroon’s English-speaking lawyers.
“As we speak now somebody is constructing on the [piece of] land and I do not have any power to stop him,” Georgette said. “I have been waiting for the court to render justice, but my lawyer does not come.”
Strike started in September
Lawyers in the English-speaking southwest and northwest regions of Cameroon called the strike in September, to protest what they called the overbearing use of the French language.
English speakers constitute 20 percent of Cameroon’s population, and the constitution says English and French inherited from colonial times are equally important.
But most official documents are only in French, and judges, administrators and teachers with little understanding of English are often sent to work in English-speaking regions.
Teachers, youths join the protest
The lawyers have been joined by teachers and supported by young people. Protests in November led to clashes with the military that left several people dead, hundreds missing or wounded, and scores under arrest.
The government opened up negotiations, but the striking teachers and lawyers stormed out.
The leader of the striking lawyers, Bobga Harmony, says they will resume talks once authorities release youths who were arrested for burning police stations, vehicles, and Cameroon’s national flag during the protests.
“We maintain our disposition as civilized learned men to dialogue, and dialogue does not mean you are giving up your position,” Harmony said. “You simply market your position to the understanding of the other side and any other side who seeks peace will buy it rather than accuse infants of terrorism in a situation where that word has no place.”
Arrested protesters missing
Harmony says the whereabouts of some of the arrested protesters is not known.
Rights activists like Joseph Chongsi of the Center for Human Rights and Peace Advocacy, have called on officials to reveal where the protesters are being held.
“Cameroon’s government should without delay, set up an independent and impartial investigative commission to ensure thorough, prompt, effective and impartial investigation of all suspected cases of death especially those in custody,” Chongsi said.
In an address on December 31, President Paul Biya said he was open to talks with the protesters, but warned he will never accept any attempt to destabilize what he called Cameroon’s hard-earned national unity.
It is understandable that President Biya does not want to be saddled with the break up of the “one and indivisible” Cameroon. This is where men and women of good will are needed to advise him on the best way forward. How can this thorny problem be resolved without loss of face?
In modern democracies such things are not handled by decree. Popular vote – also known as referendum – may provide a win-win solution that leaves both sides of the divide satisfied.
A quand un combat pour notre propre langue? Ce qui est dramatique est que les deux systemes ne forment pas les camerounais. Les pays asiatiques ont aussi ete colonises mais on repris le control de leur destin. Ici nous nous combattons pour la grandeur et necessite des langues des l oppresseurs. Faut lire ce lien ci dessous et me dire comment vous pouvez etant africain ne pas vous poser de question. Tous les continents ont un prophet aumoins chacun , une religion , une culture partages et venere par le reste du monde et surtout en Afrique , qu avons nous? Notre generation malgre tous ses avantages technologiques enterre encore plus la fierte africaine. Elle n en a meme pas.
Ont repris ……langues des oppresseurs
Cher compatriots, require CE probleme en question purement de langue est malheureux, etant Donne qu’une langue est in vehicle de communication design ideas. Lorsqu’on communique, on passe unmessage, n’est-ce pas? A quoi bon un language qui n’arrive pas a passer cemessage? Croyez-vous qu’il est normale de favoriser uneleve francophone en lui donnant un message en Francis qu’il comprend tres Bien alors que son compatriots Anglophone be peux pas pretended au meme droit de recevoir son education en anglais?
Pouvez-vous imaginer un fair play supprimant le Francais et l’anglais en substituant Deutsch (l’allemagne) a leurs places puis qu’il est hors question de substituer plus de 200 patois?
Ops! Clearly my Android and I are not quite on the same page given that my efforts at correction are swiftly reversed.
What unity is Paul biya talking about? To roundup youth who were diligently donating blood and lock them up in Y’de?, or shooting, beating, raping and humiliating peaceful protesters?, or forcefully and unlawfully taking off wigs from members of the judiciary arm of government, lawyers? Is that the peace the ailing illegal dictator is talking about?
Of the graduates from Anglophone Cmr, 1/3 are lining up to process passports and visas to travel abroad while those left back home probably due to lack of means are left with no choice than to be bike riders or farmers… And the corrupt and frustrated govt has the guts to impose that our children return to school to enrich the ministry of education while jeopardizing their futures?
He is claiming being open to dialogue yet filling the dialogue room with armed military personnels…did the protesters say they want to dialogue with the military?
How can you be intimidating people with guns and expect them to say a word contrary to what you wanna hear?
I was of the opinion that biya is quite diplomatic and democratic. Not until this situation arose, then he’s proven to be the contrary. Biya is a real disgrace to statesmanship and democracy. If LRC will face economic problems or even recession because of the actions of the Anglophones, then I’d rather wish it even gets worse. The glass has been filled to its brim, no more could be contained. To hell with Biya and his bunch of lunatics.
“God bless Southern Cameroon’s efforts”