Cameroon civil society groups uncertain about govt’s capacity to resolve crisis

africanews | The reconstitution of the Cameroonian government on March 2, many not be enough to calm tensions in some English-speaking regions of the country.
In Bamenda, the northwestern part of the country, for example, some residents have protested against the retention and appointment of certain English-speaking personalities.
Civil society groups say this realignment is not a solution to the crisis.
“This subject is of no importance to me because I realized that the most important and urgent thing to do was not a reshuffle, nor a change of ministers. It is very important to see how this situation can be resolved by all means”, a member of the Anti-corruption and human rights council, Mambo Gabi told Africanews.
For Dr. Nick Ngwanyam, a director of a local Research Institute more is needed. “It’s as if we wanted 100% to solve a problem but we’re still in the 10% range. So there is 90% left, not only for English-speaking problems but also those affecting other citizens.”
He stressed that the solution begins with solving social problems, particularly the education system. “Since 1960, the educational system in Cameroon has been wrong.It is not good at all . Education is supposed to enable young people to have problem-solving skills.
“But in our universities and educational system, we teach children just the theory. Some people don’t even know how to write their names, let alone make a bamboo chair. If you ask me, I will say that a new government will be on its way where more people with the bad spirit will be taken out and the right spirit will come on board.
“People who will add value to their system, those who will prevent us from eating Chinese rice, those who know how to help young people create jobs, things like that,” said Dr. Ngwanyam.
Dr. Ngwanyam is advocating for the establishment of a new leadership and a return to the negotiating table for an amicable solution to the unrest.
Lasting solution to Anglophone crisis is the release of President Ayuke Tabe and all his cabinet members including others arrested in Southern Cameroon and taken to a foriegn country this total aggression all this intimidation will never bring solution
It’s clear the Biya regime is not interested in solving the impending problem but to cement their authority in power. Otherwise how could you expect doing the same thing over and over will yield a feasible result. The beginning of a convincing solution is kicking this old man Biya out of power. He must be pushed out of office to pacify both sides on the bargaining table. Self governance is a right and not a privilege.
It’s hilarious for LRC to think that appointing controversial figures like Atanga Nji and Nalova to ministerial positions and signing decrees left and right will dampen the crisis in the Anglophone regions. These are starry-eyed measures that go a long way to show the gov’t unwillingness to solve the Anglophone crisis. The longer the crisis prevails, the more people get radicalized; the more people are killed; the more investors are less willing to invest in the country; and the more the economy goes into a downward spiral. The losses are on both sides, with the gov’t losing more.