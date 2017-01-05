Cameroon civil society urges Anglophone regions to continue protests

A Cameroonian civil society organisation has urged the Anglophone North West and South West regions of Cameroon to embark on a peaceful protest until the demands of lawyers and teachers in the regions are met.

The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium on Wednesday called for a sit-in strike to be held on January 9, 2017 to continue the fight against marginalization.

“Ever since lawyers and teachers of West Cameroon raised critical issues relating to their existence, Government has not taken any concrete steps to resolve them. Rather, they have been moving around trying to undermine the people,” the group said in a statement.

“We must stand together and continue our peaceful resistance until the demands of the lawyers and teachers tabled, relating to our existence have been satisfactorily addressed,” they added.

Late last year, Cameroon security services clashed with Anglophone protesters who were supporting teachers’ strike against the “imposition” of French in schools in Anglophone parts of the country. Ahead of the strike by the teachers, lawyers in the regions were on strike for two months after being ordered to use French in legal proceedings.

In December, Anglophone journalists condemned a government order banning all radio and television discussions on the political situation in the English-speaking South-West Region.

The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium called on the people in the region not to open their businesses, attend the market or school as they continue the protest.

“No street marches, no public demonstration, no confrontation with the police. Our peaceful resistance continues,” the group advised.

africanews