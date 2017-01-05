Cameroon civil society urges Anglophone regions to continue protests

A Cameroonian civil society organisation has urged the Anglophone North West and South West regions of Cameroon to embark on a peaceful protest until the demands of lawyers and teachers in the regions are met.
The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium on Wednesday called for a sit-in strike to be held on January 9, 2017 to continue the fight against marginalization.
“Ever since lawyers and teachers of West Cameroon raised critical issues relating to their existence, Government has not taken any concrete steps to resolve them. Rather, they have been moving around trying to undermine the people,” the group said in a statement.
“We must stand together and continue our peaceful resistance until the demands of the lawyers and teachers tabled, relating to our existence have been satisfactorily addressed,” they added.
Late last year, Cameroon security services clashed with Anglophone protesters who were supporting teachers’ strike against the “imposition” of French in schools in Anglophone parts of the country. Ahead of the strike by the teachers, lawyers in the regions were on strike for two months after being ordered to use French in legal proceedings.
In December, Anglophone journalists condemned a government order banning all radio and television discussions on the political situation in the English-speaking South-West Region.
The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium called on the people in the region not to open their businesses, attend the market or school as they continue the protest.
“No street marches, no public demonstration, no confrontation with the police. Our peaceful resistance continues,” the group advised.
I have noticed that for the past few days u have been so restless,trying to convince people on this forum not to follow a ”ghost organisation” yet the momentum of that ghost organisation keeps pulling waves across the anglophone community. Hav’nt u noticed that your message seems not to be going through? may be the solution is to stop being the internet worrior that u are and get to the field.
And remember to tell government to stop trying to bribe fons to urge students to go back to school, becos fons are not teachers. Are they afraid to hold frank dialogue with the teachers? I am about finishing my fourth glass of SCNC ofofo….
Biya is a first class idiot. The biggest fo ol I have seen nowadays. A retarded amoeba head who cannot learn from his mistakes. If this nyamfuca was really a good leader who does not ignore things the strike will not get to this level. The lawyers warned him long ago sending repeated petitions to him but he ignored them. Now it has come to this and he is still trying to play games not knowing that the momentum is fast growing. Things will gradually spill out of his control and he will end up regretting. This will not only be an anglophone problem soon but a national problem. Biya your days are numbered. I really wish this strike can be extended to Sonera and CDC. This will be the best strategy.