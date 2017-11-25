Cameroon: Classes disrupted as varsity teachers’ strike drags on

APAnews – Douala (Cameroon) An ongoing strike by teachers of the University of Douala has interrupted classes for the past three days.

The strike action was initiated by the National Union of Higher Education Teachers (SYNES) against what the lecturers called poor working conditions.

The situation went from bad to worse on the third day of the strike, with not only the interruption of classes at the university but a further disruption of business schools.

The grievances of the strikers range from discrimination in promotion, delays in wage payment, lack of research bonuses, and negligible recruitment of young teachers.

The disruption of classes is a source of dissatisfaction for the students from Campus A in the Cite-sic district to Campus B located in the Ndogbong district, in the fifth arrondissement.

“For two days we have not had classes. We walk around the campus and head back home. We do not know when things will get back to normal” one student complained.

Lecturers at the university also complained about the lack of proper toilets with running and having to conduct interviews with students under trees.