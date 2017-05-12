Home / English / Cameroon coach faints during match

Cameroon coach faints during match

41 mins ago Leave a comment

Cameroon football head coach Richard Towa was taken to a Baku hospital after fainting on Thursday during the match against Morocco in the Islamic Solidarity Games, said team doctor Tamo Moktamo.

Richard Towa
The Indomitable Lions coach was seen celebrating Frantz Pangop Tchidjui’s 31st-minute goal before fainting and “being taken into the stadium’s infirmary where he had to be reanimated and was then taken to the hospital in Baku”, explained Dr Moktamo.

“He was admitted around 6:00 PM local time and was treated at the cardiology department. He’s stabilised now and is doing fairly well,” he added.

The fainting was “most likely” due to a “hypertensive crisis” which caused an violent headache as well as brain disruptions.

“It’s difficult to say, at this moment, what happened exactly but the coach had an MRI scan, an electrocardiogram, an X-ray of his heart after he got worse in the stadium’s infirmary, he had to be reanimated for quite a while,” said Dr Moktamo.

Cameroon drew 1-1 against Morocco, conceding a 95th-minute equaliser.

With two points from two games in the Islamic Solidarity Games, the Lions have to beat Saudi Arabia in their final group match to have a chance of qualifying for the semifinals from Group A.

© AFP

Check Also

Fabrice Ondoa s’engage avec le FC Séville pour les trois prochaines saisons

Le FC Séville a annoncé jeudi avoir levé l’option d’achat pour Joseph Fabrice Ondoa Ebogo, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved