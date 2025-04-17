Cameroon Coach Marc Brys Faces FIFA Complaint from His Own Agent

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a surprising turn of events, Cameroon’s national team coach, Marc Brys, is facing a formal complaint lodged with FIFA—not from a federation or opponent, but from his own agent. Despite an impressive undefeated streak since taking charge of the Indomitable Lions in 2024, the Belgian coach is now dealing with legal trouble that could cast a shadow over his tenure.

According to various news reports, the issue stems from an alleged failure to pay commission fees owed to his agent, Ivo Chi. The amount in question exceeds €112,000, and relates to the agreement that brought Brys to the helm of the Cameroonian squad. Although a portion of the fees was reportedly paid early on, the remaining sum has been a point of contention for months.

Chi, who is said to have played a critical role in securing Brys the job, has now taken the dispute to FIFA after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter privately. A formal notice was reportedly sent last year, but went unanswered, leading to the escalation.

The case is all the more remarkable given that Chi had previously stood by Brys during his public disagreements with the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o. At the time, Chi defended the coach against criticism and accused the federation of unfair treatment. Now, the situation has dramatically reversed, with the coach and his agent on opposing sides of a legal battle.

This internal fallout comes as Brys is already under scrutiny for his strained relationship with federation officials. Critics have questioned his management style and public confrontations, suggesting that his approach may be causing more division than unity within the organization.

The current complaint could further damage Brys’ credibility, both within Cameroon and internationally. It also raises broader concerns about transparency and professionalism, as internal conflicts like these rarely stay behind closed doors.

As the saying goes, “Good accounts make good friends.” In this case, financial disputes have turned a once-strong professional alliance into a legal standoff—one that could have lasting consequences for both parties involved.