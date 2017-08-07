Cameroon: Construction of new stadium completes in September 2018

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The construction of the new 50,000-seat Japoma stadium in Douala, as well as the two training grounds, will be completed on 30 September 2018 for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2019 Cameroon, Turkish manufacturer, Yenigun Insaat said in a statement on Friday.



“We will be on time. Much of the equipment and machinery is already being mobilized at the site, and another part of the equipment and the metal frame of the stadium, manufactured in Turkey, ready for use, will be shipped at the port of Douala,” the representative of the manufacturer Mr. Leornado said.

According to the statement, the earthwork is 80 percent done, the foundations are 90 percent completed, representing three quarters of the piles and about 70 implanted stretches.

This work is carried out by 608 employees, 369 from Cameroon and 239 from Turkey. 500 employees work during the day and 300 the evening.

Estimated at 160 billion CFA, the work of the Japoma sports complex is jointly financed by the State of Cameroon to the tune of 24 billion CFA (15percent) and by Eximbank Turkey to the tune of 136 billion CFA (85 percent).

