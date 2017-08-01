of $1.2bn in 2016. Pyramid Research expects to see overall service revenue grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over 2015-2020. Growth will be driven by the increasing consumption of mobile voice and data services.

Over the next five years, operators should seize opportunities related to 3G and 4G expansion by deploying affordable bundles and OTT content to drive increasing demand for data in the market. Network vendors can benefit by positioning themselves to support operators’ 3G and 4G expansion plans.

Key Findings

The overall telecom service revenue in Cameroon is expected to generate $1.2bn in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2015-2020, mainly driven by growth in mobile revenue.

We expect that by 2020, 85.7% of total service revenue will come from mobile services.

The top two operators, MTN Cameroon and Orange Cameroon, which both provide mobile voice and data services, will account for 70.8% of overall service revenue in 2016.

“Cameroon: Continued Expansion of Network Coverage will Drive Telecom Service Revenue Growth” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Cameroon today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2020. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Cameroon’s telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research’s databases.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

• Regional context: Telecom market size and trends in Cameroon compared with other countries in Africa and Middle East region.

• Economic, demographic and political context in Cameroon.

• The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

• A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, fixed Internet, mobile voice and mobile data.

• Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2013 to 2020.

• The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

• In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

• Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Cameroon’s telecommunications market.

