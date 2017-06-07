Cameroon court denies bail to Anglophone protesters

A Cameroonian military court on Wednesday threw out a request for bail for three English-speaking activists who could face the death penalty for taking part in a protest against the government of President Paul Biya.
The case has stoked opposition to Biya and widened divisions between majority French-speaking and smaller Anglophone populations, the legacy of Cameroon’s unique history of being carved up between British and French colonists a century ago.
Anglophone Cameroonians took to the streets late last year demanding equal treatment. Authorities responded by shooting dead at least six people, arresting hundreds and cutting off the region’s Internet for three months.
The three political activists – Felix Agbor Balla, Fontem Aforteka’a Neba and Mancho Bibixy – pleaded not guilty in February to charges including complicity in hostility against the homeland, secession, civil war, and campaigning for federalism.
They are being held under anti-terrorism laws enacted as part of the battle against Islamist Boko Haram militants in the north.
“The defense request to allow the accused to be freed on bail has no basis,” Judge Abega Mbezoa said at the hearing.
Rights groups have raised concerns about increasing repression under the 35-year-old rule of President Biya. Last month security forces prevented a news conference by Amnesty International that had been called to demand the release of three young men jailed in 2015 for sharing a joke.
At the end of World War One, the League of Nations divided the former German colony of Kamerun between the allied French and British victors. At independence in 1960, English-speaking voters opted to join Cameroon rather than neighboring Nigeria, but they have since complained of being marginalized.
(Additional reporting by Joel Kouam in Douala; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)
Reuters
Related Video:
‘At the end of World War One, the League of Nations divided the former German colony of Kamerun between the allied French and British victors’.
This is the legitimate genesis of the issue which is increasingly being given due attention; not opportunistic accounts that adventurers use to assail the masses with. When the country was split between the European devils like goat liver, the opinion of the people was inconsequential. Today, we have misguided individuals claiming a dubious state that was founded upon imperialistic fraud and the corrupted military despotism of two so-called victors.
Wow!
Criticizing is good; providing alternative perspective is even better.
It is OK to offer an alternative version of things to support what you consider disdainfully as the claims of misguided individuals. Wherever there is a void, civic responsibility consists in filling it up, n’est-ce pas?
@Ras Tuge, yours glosses over reality and is dangerous. If besoted with German Kamerun then LRC has to take back parts of Nigeria, Chad, Central Africa Republic and Gabon which include Neukamerun territories.
The hard truth is that two UN Trust Territories came together to form a Cameroon federation of equals in 1961 per UN resolutions. French-speaking LRC has since annexed English-speaKing Southern Cameroons and is attempting to annihilate its Anglo Saxon heritage to create greater Francafrique. Caught red- handed. Southern Cameroons people have an inalienable right to be independent.