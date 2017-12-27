Cameroon court orders release of writer who ‘threatened’ Paul Biya

africanews | A judge in Cameroon ordered the release on Wednesday of a prize-winning writer who was detained after he criticised the government’s handling of a separatist crisis in its Anglophone regions, his lawyer said.
Patrice Nganang, a poet, professor and author who lives in New York, was arrested on Dec. 7 as he prepared to board a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi and accused of insulting President Paul Biya.
The government later said Nganang had threatened Biya in posts on Facebook.
His supporters said the accusations were politically motivated and related to a Dec. 5 piece he wrote for Paris-based Jeune Afrique, in which he criticised a government crackdown on Cameroon’s English-speaking west.
Since last year, the Francophone-dominated government has repressed peaceful protests by Anglophones against alleged social and economic marginalisation. Dozens of civilians have been killed while the unrest has fuelled support for separatists seeking an independent state.
Some have begun to launch armed attacks on state forces, stoking a conflict which has become the most serious challenge to Biya’s 35-year reign. Thousands of people have fled across the border into neighbouring Nigeria.
Nganang’s lawyer, Emmanuel Simh, told Reuters that a judge dismissed the government’s charges and ordered his client released, although he had yet to be freed.
Cameroon’s linguistic divide harks back to the end of World War One, when the League of Nations divided the former German colony of Kamerun between the allied French and British victors, and has been a source of periodic tension.
The past year’s violence is the latest example of how Biya’s rule has grown increasingly intolerant of dissent, with opposition activists, journalists and intellectuals routinely arrested and sometimes prosecuted.
A Cameroonian reporter for Radio France Internationale was released from prison last week after more than two years behind bars for contact with the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, in a case that drew international condemnation.
Ouf !
I thought Biya is a man.He should have stand his grounds and keep Patrice Nganang in jail…Abui ngan..Look at a president whom powers have already left him,thinking that he still has authority..Patrice Nganang out……………………………..Saladddd!……
Nangang 3 – 0 LRC
Pinguiss is looking for a way for the earth to crack open in order for him to disappear into it! Why have you not keep him in jail till the end of January Pinguiss? Bep, bep, bep! First , you raise his status and notoriety, and then he has many more days to spend his holiday and go back to his students on time! Why go looking for this kind of smack down?
…not kept…
Let’s see how many people he will lock up and release them again! The last days of a powerless dictator see them move through 3 stages of intellectual disorders: kleptomaniac-ism to schizophrenia, and then to psychosis! The mobutu syndrome has invaded etoudi! We knew the family had these problems after examining Brenda!
Why has tchiroma, not announced the release? Guilty conscience perhaps.
Those who wanted Ngangang`s long incarciration or death, must be ashamed,
disappointed and licking their lips now.
So, shall it on that good day, end with the freedom from lrc. It all comes gradually
because victory, comes last.
A certain pattern is being projected to the world of the nature of Cameroon’s jurisprudence. Imprisonment is a foregone conclusion once officers lay hands on you! Trial, if it ever comes at all, is a mere footnote.
Ahmed Abba, Felix Agbor Nkongho, Fontem Neba, Patrice Nganang, Paul Ayah Abine, all served various terms of imprisonment and were let go, undoubtedly following “hautes instructions de la hierarchie” stated or implied.
Patrice Nganang expelled from the land of his birth? And suppose…just suppose the Americans also withdraw his passport…and expel him as well. Does he then end up a citizen in the air?
Heavy issues should not be handled lightly. No matter how backward our ancestors were, they passed on a country with some integrity worth preserving.
“Nganang’s lawyer, Emmanuel Simh, told Reuters that a judge dismissed the government’s charges and ordered his client released, although he had yet to be freed”. LR is beginning to understand the rule of law. This judge should be congratulated! An independent judiciary is the way forward for LR. May be LR is learning something good from the southern Cameroons.