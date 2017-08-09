Cameroon customs seize Boko Haram bound narcotics

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Cameroonian customs reportedly intercepted a large cargo of narcotics in the Taifara region in the far-north meant the Boko Haram terrorist sect, security sources said on Tuesday.

The confiscated items were 600,000 Tramadol tablets bound for Nigeria “to meet the needs of the Boko Haram members,” a source close to the investigation said.

If the sponsors managed to escape, their accomplices were forced to turn themselves in and own up to narcotics smuggling, security sources continued, adding that the drugs are believed to be used for young girls and boys to carry out suicide bombing.

The smugglers who transported 12 boxes of 500 packages with the 600,000 Tramadol tablets had concealed the illicit drugs in food products.

According to customs, the narcotics were estimated at some CFA 30 million francs.

APAnews