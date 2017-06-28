Cameroon diaspora urged to invest back home

Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Philemon Yang has called on Cameroonians living abroad to invest in the country in the bid towards the country’s goal towards emergence.

Prime Minister Yang was speaking Wednesday June 28 during the official opening of the first ever forum for the Diaspora at the Yaounde Conference Centre. The forum taking place under the theme, “Cameroon and its Diaspora: Working together for the development of the nation.” brings together more than sixty thousand Cameroonians living abroad.

While addressing participants, Philemon Yang said government has put in place incentives and some exoneration tips for passionate Cameroonians willing to invest back home.

He urged the diaspora to join the government’s struggle to lead Cameroon to emergence, stating that the country is rich with many untapped resources.

Yang acknowledged the need to build infrastructure to attract investors and industry. They include investment in education infrastructure and encouragement of youths to attend school.

On their, participants took turns to appreciate forum. They all declared their desire to build the the country and said they are happy to see how Cameroon is progressing on right path and promised their contribution to build the country.

The three days forum will feature workshops which accelerate business and professional contacts within the framework of B2B method and other contacts between local entrepreneurs and experts from the Diaspora.

Journal du Cameroun