Cameroon: Digital portal on agriculture now operational

An interactive digital information portal on agriculture is now available on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

The interactive website available at www.minader.cm, provides internet users with current events in the ministry as well as projects and programs of the ministry.

According to a release signed by Henri Eyebe Ayissi, Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the website is in line with President’s Biya’s call for Cameroonians to use such digital platforms to engage in agriculture.

He urged young Cameroonians to make good use of the sites and leverage on the many agricultural projects that will be publicised on the site.

Journal du Cameroun