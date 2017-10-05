Home / Business / Cameroon: Digital portal on agriculture now operational

5 hours ago 1 Comment

An interactive digital information portal on agriculture is now available on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

Henri Eyebe Ayissi

The interactive website available at www.minader.cm, provides internet users with current events in the ministry as well as projects and programs of the ministry.

According to a release signed by Henri Eyebe Ayissi, Cameroon’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the website is in line with President’s Biya’s call for Cameroonians to use such digital platforms to engage in agriculture.

He urged young Cameroonians to make good use of the sites and leverage on the many agricultural projects that will be publicised on the site.

Journal du Cameroun

At the time we checked, the website was not functional…

One comment

  1. cavani
    2 mins ago at 17:09

    see head like grinding stone another ewondo planning how he will steal. Digital information ma head which technology ewondo fit come up with rather than stealing. And why is this guy minister of agriculture in the first place when he has a BA in political science in NICE .Who make’s this sleeze balls ministers .Time shall tell.

    Reply

