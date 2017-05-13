Cameroon docker strike blocks coffee and cocoa exports -spokesman

YAOUNDE, May 12 (Reuters) – A strike by dockers at Cameroon’s main port in Douala on Friday has blocked exports of cocoa and coffee, a port spokesman told Reuters. “All port activities are blocked this morning,” the spokesman said.
“The dockers are blocking the entrance to the port and nobody can get out.”
About 200 dockers are pushing for better pay and working conditions.
by the way coffee and cocoa is the source of poverty here and must be distroyed for high income generating low labour intensive products like sunflower,canola,cassava,all products with potential to transform and creat added value while using the waste matter for fish farming or pultry farming.