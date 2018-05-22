Cameroon drop Bassogog for Burkina Faso friendly

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon have dropped forward Christian Bassogog for this weekend’s friendly against Burkina Faso in Paris.

The striker was dropped from the 23-man squad published by interim head coach Alexandre Belinga at the weekend after picking up a groin injury that has kept him out for the past week.

However, his absence has given room for Alexandre Belinga to hand a first call to Granada midfielder Kunde Malong as well as a recall for Salli Edgar.

The game could certainly be the last for Alexandre Belinga at the helmn of the team as a delegation from Fecafoot is currently in Paris to meet and interview potential coaches who have applied for the job.