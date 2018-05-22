Cameroon drop Bassogog for Burkina Faso friendly

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroon have dropped forward Christian Bassogog for this weekend’s friendly against Burkina Faso in Paris.
The striker was dropped from the 23-man squad published by interim head coach Alexandre Belinga at the weekend after picking up a groin injury that has kept him out for the past week.
However, his absence has given room for Alexandre Belinga to hand a first call to Granada midfielder Kunde Malong as well as a recall for Salli Edgar.
The game could certainly be the last for Alexandre Belinga at the helmn of the team as a delegation from Fecafoot is currently in Paris to meet and interview potential coaches who have applied for the job.
What the hectic! You are interviewing a coach for the Cameroonian National team, who is to be based in Cameroon and yet the interviews are taking place in Europe?
The last time I checked, the interviewee and potential employee goes to the interviewer and employer to present his case.
Something is chronically and ironically wrong with the African leadership mindset. How are we ever to ascend to a seat of respect if we keep washing away our values at the beckon of the Caucasian, if we have any left at all, going by the ridiculous rate at which African administrators are selling out our continent for pebbles.
eyallow,
that thing lies in the hands of Puma. That’s why it is hard to pick a national as coach.
Fecafools would never admit that but it is very clear to those who can read in-between the lines.
Man wey yi get yari, na yi di dictate off-license for go…
Very true Ni Zam. Puma clearly appointed Finke and a lot of us thought it was fecafools lmao.
This is actually the problem, in that we appear to be incapable of striking deals that put our interest first. Puma is in many countries. Cameroon is not an exemption. The mostly Francophone-led deals that Cameroon has engaged in has ended up selling away our advantage point, mostly involving corrupt practices. Puma is a client and as a client you have to listen to the customer, not the other way round.
We sold 50-65% of our foreign reserves to the French treasury, gave away the rights of Cameroonian resources to France to decide what to do with them and when and how they want; gave them open access to intervene militarily when they deem so. It isn’t about simply accepting these injustices as your statement indicates. We have to stand up against this marginalisation. All of Africa has to!
