Cameroon earmarks CFAf50b for 2018 elections

APAnews – Yaoundé (Cameroon) The 2018 Finance Bill submitted for adoption by the parliament of Cameroon, currently holding its third ordinary session of the year, provides for a budget of 50 billion CFA francs for the country’s 2018 elections, APA learned on Friday from the National Assembly.

According to sources, the government initially envisaged 35 billion CFA francs, but decided to review it upwards based on the number of elections slated for next year, and President Paul Biya has instructed the prime minister to take into account the new situation.

Based on the political calendar in force, Cameroonians will go to the polls four times in 2018 to elect their leaders.

In addition to the presidential election, the country will hold senatorial, legislative and municipal elections.

In addition to these polls, regional elections would be held in 2018 for the first time in Cameroon, to set up regional councils in line with the country’s 1996 Constitution.