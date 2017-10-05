Cameroon: EU gives 12B fCFA for refugee management

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The European Union (EU) has pledged fCFA 12 billion to Cameroon to help the country cope with the flow of Central African and Nigerian refugees, particularly in the face of clashes and terrorist attacks from Boko Haram, sources told APA Tuesday.

This will enable Cameroon to manage more than 300,000 refugees from the two neighbouring countries, staying in camps in the northern part and eastern region.

The fund will be used mainly for food, water, sanitation, health, education, housing for the refugees.

Due to Boko Haram attacks, thousands of Nigerian refugees have fled to the Adamaoua, Far North and North Cameroon regions, while social violence in the Central African Republic has pushed thousands of that country’s nationals to seek refuge in eastern Cameroon.

According to the government of Cameroon, several refugee sites have been set up, and are getting assistance from the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the EU.

APAnews