Cameroon: Finance Minister sanctions 13 civil servants

April 6, 2018 5 Comments

Journal du Cameroun | Some thirteen workers at the Ministry of Finance have been suspended for breach of professional ethics.

According to newspaper reports, MINFI’s new boss, Louis Paul Motaze , suspended the workers for various reasons among which are corruption, inertia in processing files, refusal to report to work and the non-respect of laws.

Of the suspended workers, five are contract employees. These group were suspended for four months. They are Jean Claude Ali, Félicité Agong Miaminkongo Zoe, Marie Eugenie Oyono, Hubert Roger Medoua and Patrice Ngo’o Armand. In all, the thirteen suspended workers are;

Jean Claude Ali

Félicité Agong Miaminkongo Zoé

Marie Eugénie Oyono

Hubert Roger Medoua

Patrice Ngo’o Armand

5 comments

  1. vonjesco
    April 6, 2018 at 17:46

    All frogs.

    Reply
  2. joshua
    April 6, 2018 at 17:56

    Are Anglophones complaining unnecessarily? This is more than tongue can tell.
    And they will still be replaced by their relatives and the recircle, goes on.

    Reply
  3. .
    April 6, 2018 at 17:58

    What about your director of budget Antoine Samba who has used public money to construct a $4 Million marble and granite castle. Are you afraid of sanctioning a man whose only qualification is being Chantal Biya’s cousin? No doubt you corrupt fellows are quick to pick on honest whistle blower Chantal Tullip.

    Reply
  4. .
    April 6, 2018 at 18:00

    And Mekoulou Mvondo who is the president’s nephew remains unscathed after plundering CNPS money so bad.

    Reply
  5. joshua
    April 7, 2018 at 00:07

    Animal farm by George Orwell, has it that some animals, are more equal than others.
    And so, what is the essence of a constitution and the laws of the land?
    There is great need, for an uprising in that country, more than what is going on. The
    people, just keep on lacking every basic necessity, in a sea of abundance. Such, is what
    happens, when a people can be fooled all of the times.

    Reply

