Cameroon: Finance Minister sanctions 13 civil servants

Journal du Cameroun | Some thirteen workers at the Ministry of Finance have been suspended for breach of professional ethics.

According to newspaper reports, MINFI’s new boss, Louis Paul Motaze , suspended the workers for various reasons among which are corruption, inertia in processing files, refusal to report to work and the non-respect of laws.

Of the suspended workers, five are contract employees. These group were suspended for four months. They are Jean Claude Ali, Félicité Agong Miaminkongo Zoe, Marie Eugenie Oyono, Hubert Roger Medoua and Patrice Ngo’o Armand. In all, the thirteen suspended workers are;

Jean Claude Ali

Félicité Agong Miaminkongo Zoé

Marie Eugénie Oyono

Hubert Roger Medoua

Patrice Ngo’o Armand