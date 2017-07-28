Cameroon Finance ministry uncovers ghost workers’ syndicate

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon)

Cameroon’s Finance minister, Alamine Ousmane Mey has suspended five officials of the tax and treasury departments who were named in an extensive network involving “ghost workers” blamed for at least CFA 1.3 billion in losses to the state.

Reliable sources told APA on Friday that the suspensions and dismissals from the public service without legal proceedings are a precautionary measure in view of “serious misconduct” or “breach of professional ethics”.

The individuals concerned had not only fraudulently increased the wages of state employees, but also forged false documents for the promotion of some 700 civil servants, sources said.

They are accused of having regularly introduced faked or erased authentic computer data, for their own benefit or that of relatives.

The ministry of Finance, like several public service departments in Cameroon, is considered by many as undermined by widespread duplicity.

According to official figures, more than CFA 1920 billion was fraudulently spent between 1987 and 2007 on ghost workers or people of dubious backgrounds.

