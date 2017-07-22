Cameroon Finds Two Corpses after 34 Soldiers Disappeared

Yaunde, Jul 21 (prensa Latina ) The Cameroonian Coast Guard confirmed the finding of two corpses of the 34 soldiers who disappeared when a military vessel foundered Sunday on its Atlantic coast.

Colonel Henri Belinga, commander of the Coast Guard sector of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, reported that severe weather and strong waves make it impossible for the rescue team to retrieve more bodies and the ship.

That boat sank with 37 people on board during a routine mission on the Bakassi peninsula, expanding the media.

Rich in oil, the peninsula was ceded by Nigeria to Cameroon following a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Nigerian troops occupied that area in the 1980s, which led to strong clashes between the two countries’ armies.