Cameroon forces in gross abuse over Anglophone, Boko Haram crisis – U.S. report

africanews | Cameroon security forces have been cited as engaging in significant human rights abuse in respect of armed combat they are engaged in across three regions of the country, a United States government report has said.
The Central African nation is beset by Boko Haram insurgency in its Far North region whiles the Anglophone crisis continues to pose a security challenge to the government in the Northwest and Southwest i.e. Anglophone regions.
According to the U.S. Department of State’s Country Report on Human Rights Practices 2017, the military, police and gendarmerie – paramilitary – forces were using among others arbitrary killings, forced disappearances and prolonged military / unofficial detentions in the three regions.
In its Executive Summary relating to the country, the report said: “The most significant human rights issues included: arbitrary and unlawful killings through excessive use of force by security forces; disappearances by security forces and Boko Haram.”
It went on to mention: “torture and abuse by security forces including in military and unofficial detention facilities; prolonged arbitrary detentions including of suspected Boko Haram supporters and individuals in the Anglophone regions.”
Then there was the issue of “harsh and life threatening prison conditions; violations of freedoms of expression and assembly; periodic government restrictions on access to the internet; trafficking in persons; criminalization and arrest of individuals engaged in consensual same-sex sexual conduct; and violations of workers’ rights.”
The government has deployed a military unit the BIR, which continues to engage with Boko Haram insurgents in the Far North region. Communities in the region have been attacked mostly by suicide bombers and raids by the group.
Over in the Anglophone region, guerilla style attacks on security forces by suspected separatists under the so-called Ambazonia republic banner has led to the formation of a new military unit headquartered in the capital of the northwest region, Bamenda.
There has been a sustained call for dialogue to solve the crisis even though the government has insisted that it will only engage with persons with the unity of the nation at heart.
Separatists have killed over 20 security forces, locals have fled their homes for fear of being caught in the cross fire with thousands now seeking asylum in neighbouring Nigeria.
Intox!
@Colby
Is that all? What happened to the peroration?
@Dinga we all know that both terrorists and the army have been accusing each other of committing atrocities .
la republic militia will pay for it
it is now sure that when a human group makes the tragic mistake of founding its existences on theivery,commiting genocide,inslaving others to sustain its existence.it losses the capacity of self sustainances inherent in all human groups.once it becomes impossible to steal and inslave others to maintain its existence.it begins to decline automatically because it has lost the thirst of hard work and sacrefise.working for what it had free for centuries becomes impossible to precure.this explains why it must insist in stealing using different technics,even when they look ridiculous.
after inventing fictive chemical wepons being used by the syrian government because it refused to bow.it is now talking of goverment troups being violent with the so called boko haram.
can americans or let us say all the european nations that invaded the world,terrorised,slaughtered,eliminating millions of people from the earths sufface live today on the wealth they creat through their own work?in another way can they live without stealling?sincerely i dobut because the level of living of french people demand they work at least 14 hours six days a week.but official working ours in france is 7 hours thirthy minutes.so where will the rest of wealth needed to sustain them come from?
if you tell french people to work even ten hours a day,they will call it slavery.having been use to eating without working.they are now trapped in a terrible vicious cercle of debt.the same with all european countries that practiced exploitation.we must prepare for the worste.
@bah acho
the day the black men we learn how to fixing stuff by himself ” gun , car , and new technologies”
there is nothing difficult in that,it is a question of mindset.the miji restauration of japan is a good example of how when people gain consciousness of the denger facing them.they are capable of programming their minds to do whatever it takes to avoid falling under control of others.
the expression japanese ethnos alien technic helps us see the path japan took to catch up and surpass its advesaries technically and scientifically.
No Government anywhere on Planet Earth Have Ever won a War Against its own People. So Paul Biya and His Friends Declaring war on Anglophones was a wrong mistake! Remember The Arab Spring was a series of pro-democracy uprisings that enveloped several largely Muslim countries, including Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Bahrain. The events in these nations generally began in the spring of 2011, which led to the name. However, the political and social impact of these popular uprisings remains significant today, years after many of them endeded.where are the Arab Dictators Now? Never Underestimated what Frustrated Hardworking Citizens can do to reclaim their dignity and Self worth!
@Korak
what happened to all those countries today ” Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Libya, Egypt and Bahrain”
nothing have been changed . the west doesn’t care include you and I sorry to saying that.