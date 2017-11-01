Cameroon-German business forum for Yaounde in December

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The second Cameroon-German business forum will bring together investors from both countries, from 11 to 16 December 2017 in Yaoundé, the organizers announced on Monday.

Dubbed SYGERCAM 2007, it aims “to encourage foreign investment and Cameroonians settled abroad to invest in their country”, and will be held under the theme: “Development and Growth in the Digital era and Renewable Energy.”

Organized by the Bantu Development Initiative, SYGERCAM 2017 aims to bring together Cameroonian and German companies in order to build and strengthen their business partnerships.

“The forum seeks to incite foreigners and members of the diaspora to invest in Cameroon and contribute to the construction of the substantial platform for the promotion of exchanges of information and sharing of experiences between the parties,” Yannick Guetse, the president of the Organizing Committee explained.

For this year’s edition, the areas of exchange will range from energy to agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.

SYGERCAM 2017 intends to set up a digital village. It will showcase the latest technological innovations with a space saved for ICT training.

In addition, there are plans for business meetings between the authorities of the two countries, including the organization in the town of Limbé in the South West, of a training course on agricultural entrepreneurship with a view to better understand the realities of agricultural professions and investment opportunities.

APAnews