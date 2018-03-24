Cameroon gets new Apostolic Nuncio, Julio Murat

CRTV Pope Benedict XVI has this 24th March 2018 appointed Julio Murat as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon

His Grace Julio Murat replaces Pierro Pioppo who was transferred to Indonesia in 2017.

The new Apostolic Nuncio was born on 18th August 1961 in Izmir, Turkey and was ordained as a Priest on 25th May 1986 in Turkey.

He has a PhD in Economic Law and joined the Diplomatic Services on 1st January 1994.

He worked in the Vatican Diplomatic Missions in Indonesia, Pakistan, Belarus, and Austria.

In January 2003, he worked at the Section for Relations with States of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See.

On 27th January 2012 Julio Murat was appointed Apostolic Nuncio in Zambia and titular archbishop of Orange.

He was later appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Mali on 6th June 2012.

The learned Archbishop speaks German, Italian, Greek, Turkish, English and French.

Apostolic Nunciature of Cameroon

Address: Rue du Vatican, B.P. 210, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Established in 1966 as Apostolic Nunciature of Cameroon

Past Papal Representatives

Apostolic Nuncio: Archbishop Piero Pioppo (2010.01.25 – 2017.09.08)

Apostolic Nuncio: Archbishop Eliseo Antonio Ariotti (2003.07.17 – 2009.11.05)

Apostolic Nuncio: Archbishop Félix del Blanco Prieto (1996.05.04 – 1996.06.28)

Apostolic Nuncio: Archbishop Ernesto Gallina (1969.07.16 – 1971.03.13)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Santos Abril y Castelló (later Cardinal) (1989.10.02 – 1996.02.24)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Donato Squicciarini (1981.09.16 – 1989.07.01)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Giuseppe Uhac (1976.10.07 – 1981.06.03)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Luciano Storero (1973.06.30 – 1976.07.14)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Jean Jadot (1971.05.15 – 1973.05.23)

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio: Archbishop Luigi Poggi (later Cardinal) (1966.10.31 – 1969.05.21)