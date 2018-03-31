Cameroon: Government’s confidential documents’ leakers will be sanctioned

Business in Cameroon | On March 29, 2018, Philémon Yang sent a circular to the decentralized territorial units’ officials and to the managing directors of public institutions and companies.
In the circular, he revealed that in defiance of the rules in force, government institutions and companies’ confidential document and information were regularly disclosed to an unauthorized public. He further informed that because of the vulgarization of the internet and new electronic communication tools, the dissemination of this info was accentuated.
According to the minister, apart from compromising the efficiency of public actions, this constitutes serious harms to the security of the state which is increasingly confronted with multifaceted security threats.
Also, to put an end to this, the minister advises the officials to ensure that public agents respect the professional discretion required by the civil service regulation. This, until the government’s data platform and privacy policy, is finalized.
Moreover, Philémon Yang asks to bring the public agents suspected of violation of the professional discretion obligation to the competent disciplinary commission. He also advised them to place only people with an unquestionable probity in their services’ mail processing chain.
“….. only people with an unquestionable probity” ???
If a renowned criminal, murderer and ex-convict could become a Minister of Interior, then moral principles; honesty and decency are worthless in Dictator Biya’s kakistocracy..
Won’t it be nice to know the unit of measure of “probity”??????
For a military official who uses official number plates, official uniform etc to safely shepherd a wanted suspect – destituted Minister Basile Atangana Kouna from Yaounde, through Garoua to Bauchi in Nigeria, what will be the unit of probity? Or the priest who accompanies the same escapee using his official cassock? Or the minister of transport who pronounces a three-month suspension of the activities of General Voyage, then reduces it to a few weeks, stealthily lifts it and POOM! General Voyage gets into another deadly accident on the “Triangle de la mort” linking Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam taking ten innocent lives?
Probity lies in the eyes of the beholder, n’est-ce pas????????
And where is the public right to know Mr. Prime Minister? The way public business is conducted in Cameroon is not seen anywhere. The continuous act of doing public business inappropriately shrouded with secrecy only alienates the public and accentuate corruption coupled with bad governance that is leading Cameroon to drown.
We will fixing our problem thank you
Tory don barje for wuna unda belle.