Cameroon govt ready for dialogue over Anglophone crisis – Atanga Nji in Buea

africanews | The government of Cameroon will accept dialogue as part of measures to end the Anglophone crisis, Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji is reported to have said.
He however stresses that the sole condition to the dialogue being that it will be held with persons who are advancing the unity of Cameroon as a nation.
His view effectively means that the Central African country is not going to engage armed separatists whose activities continue to threaten members of the security forces and disrupt life in the Northwest and Southwest of the country – the Anglophone regions.
“We can still solve the problem without burning, looting, raping, destroying. The government is ready to dialogue with those who seek the oneness of Cameroon,” the Minister said in a visit to Buea, capital of the Southwest region on Tuesday.
Atanga is one of two Anglophones who were handed positions in the government following a cabinet reshuffle carried out by long-serving leader, Paul Biya.
What has become known as the Anglophone crisis, has riled the country’s two English-speaking regions. A previous cry against discrimination and marginalization from French-majority Cameroon has now taken a violent turn.
Secessionists under the so-called Ambazonia Republic continue to push for a breakaway from Cameroon – a move the government has flatly rejected. After a crackdown on protests in October last year during a planned symbolic independence declaration, the secessionists turned to arms.
They have since attacked and killed over twenty members of government forces – police, soldiers and gendarmes. They have also kidnapped two government officials. A soldier after burning his vehicle and a government official who appeared in a video begging to be rescued.
The call for dialogue has continually been made by several countries and groups but has yet to be seriously pursued. A number of the separatists leaders have been arrested and deported from Nigeria since January but they have yet to appear in court.
The humanitarian crisis arising from the situation has also led to Cameroonians fleeing the Anglophone regions in their thousands. The United Nations refugee agency has openly tasked parties to use dialogue to avoid further escalation of the crisis.
This is the man you have to kidnap, albeit I agree with him that dialogue should be carried out with lovers of CMR. Not with some fools who think they can stop the wind or make birds not to fly.
Illusionists…
You this filthy Bamelike scum. We will finally capture him and add you there. Go and ask Agbor Balla why Punch Africa cancel the live press conference he was suppose to air in Kenya. You captured our moderate peace loving leader Ayuk Tabe and a violent multifaceted hydra was born. The Red Dragons will bury your BIRS in Lebialem, so do the Tigers in Mamfe and ADF in Batibo. Odeshi all the way. Ambazonians shall liberate themselves from you Francophone parasitic maggots. Let the war Biya declared continue.
Hahahahaha, Banda Boy.
Da ya own kana vision na banga man kana vision—Brothajoe di mimba sey na Heineken-effect.
Wuna get me names dem for here oh ! Some one dem na Tigers, arda one dem na Dragons. Yi intentionally jam daso LIONS.
Ifi ah bin belong for wuna parplay, ah for suggest mek wa army name be: “Black Ngombés of Mabanda”…
Brace yourself for the bloody battle of Lebialem today and tomorrow. We are aware 5 trucks of BIRS are heading to Wabane through the abandoned Pinyin – Dschang road. We will bury them all in the hills of lebialem. Take your pen and count the fallen. Ambaland forever.
This is an Insult to the Anglophone Cause to send Paul Atanga Nji as a negotiator. Someone who went on National Television and Openly stated that there’s no Anglophone Problem. So, when did he acknowledge that there is a problem or How can he solve the problem if there aren’t any ?
Ex convict who said there is no Anglophone problem just because he is a previlage salve under dictator Biya do these really think what will be their end.
Atanga, ur own days in the kondegui heaven are drawing closer as seconds goesby, watch out.Ambazonians will not negotiate with foreigners occupying their land. Mere speeches in the street by colonialists can not answer the “greatest question of the day”.We shall fight and surely shall we reach the capital city of our land.Atanga,being a sale out from our land, your generation still owe us too much .
This kind of dialogue will never end the conflict. The must see into the root cause of the problem after releasing those in jail. That is the only way forward.
The best response to a fool is silence. This is the response I recommend regarding and expression from Atanga Nji.
Ambazonia are in for a long haul. We Ambalander s will not dialogue will never dialogue to be part of the foolish French colony. Dialogue is not needed. Ask balla to continue dreaming, atangana Manda set him up when he challenged him in a TV debate and this guy continue to think he can federate with French colonial CameroUns?
Referendum is the only option