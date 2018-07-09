Cameroon grants tax and fiscal exemptions to facilitate the construction of a cement company in Kribi

Business in Cameroon | A 500,000 tons cement company will be built in Kribi (where the largest port on the West African coast is located) by Engineering construction manufacturing and trading SARL, a Cameroonian company.
To facilitate the implementation of this project, Cameroon (through the investments promotion center Agence de promotion des investissements [API]) signed, on June 28, 2018, an agreement granting the advantages of the 2013 law, on private investments incentives in Cameroon, to the project promoter.
Revised in July 2017, this law grants from 5 to 10 years of tax and customs exemption to companies willing to invest in Cameroon or expand their already existing activities in the country.
For its future cement company, Engineering construction manufacturing and trading SARL plans to invest CFA15.5 billion. This unit will then be the fifth operating in Cameroon after CIMENCAM (Lafarge-Holcim), CIMAF of the Moroccan Addoha, Dangote Cement and the Turkish Medcem.
Every major development take place only in LRC.
1. All cement factories
2. All international airports
3. All seaports
4. All electricity generating plants
5. All water processing plants
6. etc
SC is the source of finance for those projects.
Little wonder, LRC is committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity to prevent her cash cow from separating from this parasitic relationship.
….takes place….
Emotions are taking over.
Use your brain before spewing nonsense
very interesting but has become of the long standing cement factory that was supposed to be built in Limbe ?
I speak with authority because my employers at the time had a contract in the project?
It was a South Korean company, what has become of It 10 years after ?
Mbappe no emotions here bros let facts speak
Chad-Cameroon pipeline terminal point -kribi
The largest port in west Africa container terminal -Kribi
Cement company coming up soon -kribi.
meanwhile
Cameroon’s deepest natural sea port in Limbe (abandoned)
The national shipyard (chantier naval ) in Limbe exploited far below capacity
The supposed cement factory to be built in west coast Limbe (killed from conception)
The presence of SONARA in Limbe despite its pollution of the air, land and water contributes nothing to enhance the living standard of the people and the local economy of the region example Sonara pays its tax in Douala
for how long shall you keep piloting this economic and political injustice ? I really want peace but can somebody tell me how I get it ?
LRC citizens have lost their senses of reasoning. SONARA is built on my ancestral land in Victoria. However,
* The majority of the population of Limbe do not benefit from the presence of SONARA in any significant manner.
* More than 90 % of the “cadre” in SONARA are Francophones.
*The head of SONARA has always been a Francophone.
* The official working language is french while the unofficial languages are Bassa and Beti.
*The real beneficiaries of SONARA are legal entities situated east of the Mongo or abroad.
It is generally accepted that anything exploitative could be considered as a curse.
SONARA is exploitative in character since:
* the appropriation of its profits is restricted to entities situated
outside of Victoria.
* More than 90 % of the “cadre” in SONARA are Francophones.
* Victoria council provide the factor of production: Land , but does not participate in the appropriation of the profits.
* Royalties are paid to the Douala City council although SONARA is situated in the Victoria municipality.
Whenever you expose the social injustices in this ISLAND OF EVIL, apologists of the junta tell you to “Use your brain before spewing nonsense”. They hate the truth.
Little wonder, the country is now at war. Southern Cameroonians have been exposing the systemic marginalisation in the INFORMAL union for 57 years and counting. The Francophones have dismissed these facts as “NONSENSE”.
However, “THE TRUTH WILL COME TO LIGHT”. It is now too late to save the union.
The entity falsely referred to as “one and indivisible” LRC is F-I-N-I-T-O .