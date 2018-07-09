Cameroon grants tax and fiscal exemptions to facilitate the construction of a cement company in Kribi

Business in Cameroon | A 500,000 tons cement company will be built in Kribi (where the largest port on the West African coast is located) by Engineering construction manufacturing and trading SARL, a Cameroonian company.

To facilitate the implementation of this project, Cameroon (through the investments promotion center Agence de promotion des investissements [API]) signed, on June 28, 2018, an agreement granting the advantages of the 2013 law, on private investments incentives in Cameroon, to the project promoter.

Revised in July 2017, this law grants from 5 to 10 years of tax and customs exemption to companies willing to invest in Cameroon or expand their already existing activities in the country.

For its future cement company, Engineering construction manufacturing and trading SARL plans to invest CFA15.5 billion. This unit will then be the fifth operating in Cameroon after CIMENCAM (Lafarge-Holcim), CIMAF of the Moroccan Addoha, Dangote Cement and the Turkish Medcem.